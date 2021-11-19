BOMB Price Hits $1.36 on Top Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 40.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $353,654.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002341 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,440.58 or 0.98901400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00048709 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00039776 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.16 or 0.00497882 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 897,993 coins and its circulating supply is 897,205 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

