Boltwood Capital Management Sells 880 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Fortive were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the second quarter worth about $3,985,000. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in Fortive by 33.1% in the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 391,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 97,337 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Fortive by 59.4% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,593 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Fortive by 73.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Fortive by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $78.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $79.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.69. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

