BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BMO Real Estate Investments stock opened at GBX 84.81 ($1.11) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £204.14 million and a P/E ratio of 9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50. BMO Real Estate Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 56.15 ($0.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.65.

About BMO Real Estate Investments

BMO can trace its roots back to 1868, when Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust, the world's first investment trust was launched. In 2014 we became part of BMO Global Asset Management, and ultimately the BMO Financial Group, which has been helping millions of customers meet a spectrum of financial needs for almost 200 years.

