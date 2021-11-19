BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BMO Real Estate Investments stock opened at GBX 84.81 ($1.11) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £204.14 million and a P/E ratio of 9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50. BMO Real Estate Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 56.15 ($0.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.65.
