BMO Capital Markets Boosts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target to C$31.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $25.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.31. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

