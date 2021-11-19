BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRCF opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. NextSource Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

Get NextSource Materials alerts:

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.