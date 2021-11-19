BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS NSRCF opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. NextSource Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.
NextSource Materials Company Profile
