Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) EVP Dusty Tonkin Purchases 3,100 Shares

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) EVP Dusty Tonkin acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $99,231.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $31.72. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,453. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $665.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.87. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $32.84.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. Analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 36,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17,535 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

