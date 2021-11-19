BLAST Price Down 9.4% This Week (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 19th. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. BLAST has a market cap of $27,546.21 and $1.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005217 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007577 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000158 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

