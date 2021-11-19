Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Insider Robert J. Bass Purchases 3,660 Shares

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) insider Robert J. Bass purchased 3,660 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.64 per share, with a total value of $115,802.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BXSL stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.25. 99,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,013. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $34.62.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

