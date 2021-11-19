Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.35

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.35 and traded as high as $16.90. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 27,801 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,125,000 after purchasing an additional 202,312 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 12.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

