BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the October 14th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MUJ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.44. 35,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,659. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

