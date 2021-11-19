BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’ (BTA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 194.38 ($2.54).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

