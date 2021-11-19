BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’ (BTA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 194.38 ($2.54).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile
