BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BJ traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.61. 3,192,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,784. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,014 shares of company stock worth $2,656,729 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

