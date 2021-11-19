Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 19th. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $216,488.33 and approximately $1,478.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

