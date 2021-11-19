BitSend Market Capitalization Tops $72,004.54 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last week, BitSend has traded 2% lower against the dollar. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $72,004.54 and approximately $28.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.19 or 0.00320006 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012626 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012971 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006026 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00013060 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,944,181 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.