BitCore Tops One Day Trading Volume of $314,007.00 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $314,007.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,936.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.66 or 0.07409186 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.44 or 0.00377031 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $572.89 or 0.00988810 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00087388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.00 or 0.00409073 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007491 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.39 or 0.00266475 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.