Bitcoin 2 Trading Down 29.8% Over Last Week (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 18th. Over the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001710 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $17.52 million and $856.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin 2

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars.

