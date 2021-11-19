Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 175,200 shares, a growth of 139.0% from the October 14th total of 73,300 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 612,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:BGI opened at $3.46 on Friday. Birks Group has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $8.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGI. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Birks Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Birks Group by 209.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 38,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Birks Group during the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

