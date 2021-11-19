Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

BIRDF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of BIRDF stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.05.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

