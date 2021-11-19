BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BiomX Ltd is a clinical stage microbiome company. It engages in developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria which affect the appearance of skin, as well as harmful bacteria in chronic diseases, such as IBD, PSC and cancer. BiomX Ltd, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PHGE. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BiomX from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on BiomX from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of BiomX in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

PHGE opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.41.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that BiomX will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BiomX during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BiomX during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in BiomX during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,528,000. 46.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

