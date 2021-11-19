Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Biogen to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.95.

Biogen stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $256.79. 976,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,303. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.38 and its 200 day moving average is $312.51. Biogen has a 52 week low of $238.40 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Biogen by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,526,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 100,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,726,000 after purchasing an additional 60,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

