Binance Coin (BNB) Market Cap Tops $96.92 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for $581.06 or 0.01003728 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance Coin has a market cap of $96.92 billion and $2.57 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
