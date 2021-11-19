Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Bora Chung Sells 8,854 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.64, for a total transaction of $2,945,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bill.com alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.79, for a total transaction of $2,636,930.45.

On Thursday, September 16th, Bora Chung sold 34,247 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.30, for a total transaction of $10,078,892.10.

On Monday, August 30th, Bora Chung sold 799 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total transaction of $227,651.08.

Shares of BILL opened at $314.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.44 and a beta of 2.31. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.90 and a 200-day moving average of $225.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.