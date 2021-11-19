Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) Announces GBX 2.20 Dividend

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BIFF opened at GBX 355.95 ($4.65) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 378.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 339.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.51. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -26.17. Biffa has a 52-week low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 419.50 ($5.48).

In other Biffa news, insider Michael Topham sold 125,000 shares of Biffa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.00), for a total transaction of £478,750 ($625,489.94). Also, insider Richard Pike sold 26,580 shares of Biffa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63), for a total transaction of £94,093.20 ($122,933.37).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIFF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on shares of Biffa in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Biffa to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 395 ($5.16) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Biffa to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 395 ($5.16) in a report on Thursday.

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

