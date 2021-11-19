Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. 56.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCYC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of -0.29.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $279,442.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at $19,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $65,124.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,085.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,163 shares of company stock worth $1,550,221 in the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

