BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) rose 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.89 and last traded at $14.89. Approximately 583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,206,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

BYSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $520.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.02.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYSI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 55,261 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 24,962 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

