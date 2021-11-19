Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on XAIR. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Air has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.40.

XAIR stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. Beyond Air has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a current ratio of 9.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 97.76% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond Air will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 780,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 27,320 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 29.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 405,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 639.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 233,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 32.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 59,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

