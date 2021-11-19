BetterBetting Price Hits $0.82 on Top Exchanges (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the US dollar. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00049489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $128.70 or 0.00222499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00090440 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

