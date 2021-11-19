Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues Earnings Results

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.50. 63,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,567. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day moving average is $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Berry Global Group stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Mizuho started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

