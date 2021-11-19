Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $168,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 63.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Amundi acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $143,886,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $68,064,375,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in McKesson by 16,720.1% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,984,000 after buying an additional 384,562 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in McKesson by 496.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 374,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,524,000 after buying an additional 311,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in McKesson by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,673,000 after buying an additional 303,884 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their target price on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 10,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $2,254,882.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,450 shares of company stock valued at $13,983,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $225.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.55. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $168.88 and a 1 year high of $227.80.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

