Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 874 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

NYSE JCI opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.57. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

