Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 263 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth $57,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,381 shares of company stock worth $5,098,967. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Shares of SPLK opened at $136.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.76 and a 200 day moving average of $141.94. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $207.40.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

