Berenberg Bank Increases Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Price Target to GBX 2,600

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OXIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of OXIG opened at GBX 2,350 ($30.70) on Tuesday. Oxford Instruments has a 12 month low of GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,392.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,323.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.18%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.06%.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

