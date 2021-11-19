Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Aumann (ETR:AAG) a €18.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Aumann (ETR:AAG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of AAG stock opened at €15.26 ($17.95) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.90. Aumann has a twelve month low of €11.14 ($13.11) and a twelve month high of €19.06 ($22.42). The company has a market capitalization of $232.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.
About Aumann
