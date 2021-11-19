BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.50, but opened at $20.81. BellRing Brands shares last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 9,429 shares traded.

The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 345,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,797,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,192,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 12,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 40,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $833.27 million, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73.

About BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

