BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.
NYSE BRBR opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.00 million, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.78.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.
About BellRing Brands
BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.
