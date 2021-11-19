BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

NYSE BRBR opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.00 million, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BellRing Brands by 54.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 410.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 29.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the period. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.