Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Gap Down to $57.01

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.01, but opened at $53.78. Beacon Roofing Supply shares last traded at $52.98, with a volume of 1,550 shares traded.

BECN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.99.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 116,945 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

