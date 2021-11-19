BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.40

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.40 and last traded at C$4.53, with a volume of 45439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.66.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of BBTV from C$17.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of BBTV from C$22.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of BBTV from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of BBTV to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of BBTV from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$117.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

