BBTV (TSE:BBTV) PT Lowered to C$12.50 at Cormark

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$17.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BBTV from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of BBTV from C$22.50 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of BBTV from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of BBTV to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BBTV presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.83.

BBTV stock opened at C$4.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$117.86 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83. BBTV has a fifty-two week low of C$4.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

