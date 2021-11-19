Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.10-2.25 EPS.

BBWI stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.40. 227,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,471,337. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.47. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBWI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.93.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.