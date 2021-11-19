Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.93.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $77.23 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.31. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $3,165,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,318,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,996,000. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,729,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,853,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

