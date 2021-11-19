Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Barrett Business Services worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.16.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

BBSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

