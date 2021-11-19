Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 11689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Specifically, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $3,589,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BARK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bark & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Bark & Co in the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bark & Co in the third quarter valued at about $433,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bark & Co in the second quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bark & Co in the third quarter valued at about $4,629,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bark & Co Company Profile (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

