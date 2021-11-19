Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the October 14th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BRFH opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.16 million, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of -0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 3.36. Barfresh Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

