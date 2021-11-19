Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the October 14th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BRFH opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.16 million, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of -0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 3.36. Barfresh Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65.
Barfresh Food Group Company Profile
