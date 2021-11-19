Barclays Raises Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target to $9.00

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SUNL. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunlight Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.83.

SUNL stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.39.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). Analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,560,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

