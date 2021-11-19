Bankinter, S.A. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bankinter in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bankinter’s FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

BKNIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $5.06 price objective on Bankinter and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.06 target price on Bankinter and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $5.06 target price on Bankinter and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Bankinter to a “buy” rating and set a $5.06 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bankinter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.26.

BKNIY stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.2154 dividend. This is a positive change from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

