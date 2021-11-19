Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Short Interest Down 40.9% in October

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the October 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Bank of Queensland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of Bank of Queensland stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Bank of Queensland has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.7667 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from Bank of Queensland’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers retail banking solutions to customers managed through its owner managed and corporate branch network, direct channels, third party intermediaries, virgin money distribution channels, and ME Bank.

