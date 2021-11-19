Bank of America Increases TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $95.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TJX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.67.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $72.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $60.40 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TJX Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,555,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $565,918,000 after buying an additional 474,984 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,807,000. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,644 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.