Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 547,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,849 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $17,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Aaron’s by 693.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aaron’s stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $807.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.58.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.25 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

