Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,961 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.33% of MGM Growth Properties worth $18,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

NYSE:MGP opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $43.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 154.08%.

MGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.55.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.