Bank of America Corp DE Has $19.29 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,852 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $19,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 148,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,673,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,145,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $67.87 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.